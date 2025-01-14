Congress Republicans prepare bill on purchase of Greenland

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The US Republicans prepared a bill which will allow President-elect Donald Trump to begin negotiations on purchasing Greenland immediately after he assumes office, Reuters reported citing a copy of the document it obtained.

The bill has reportedly been dubbed Make Greenland Great Again Act. It was authored by Representatives Andy Ogles and Diana Harshbarger (both from Tennessee). By the morning of January 13, it has been endorsed by 10 lawmakers.

According to Reuters, the bill includes a clause that would enable Trump to begin negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark on buying Greenland immediately after assuming office on January 20. Should Trump reach an agreement with Denmark, he will have to forward the agreement and all accompanying materials and annexes to congressional committees within 5 days.

On January 7, Trump claimed that Greenland must join the United States for defense against Russian and Chinese threats. Back during his first presidential term in 2019, he said that the US could buy Greenland, a Danish autonomy, but authorities of Greenland and Denmark dismissed this idea as absurd. In addition, Trump actively promotes the idea to annex Canada as the 51st state.