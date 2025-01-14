Russia vows retaliation to Kiev’s attack with Western-made missiles on Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s overnight attack with American and British-made long-range missiles on Russia’s Bryansk Region will trigger retaliation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The actions by the Kiev regime supported by Western handlers will trigger retaliation," the ministry said in a statement.

Last night, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at facilities in the Bryansk Region by six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, it specified.

"During the air defense battle, air defense teams shot down all the aerial attack weapons. There are no casualties or destruction," the ministry said.

Another two British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles were shot down over the Black Sea, it said.