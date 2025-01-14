Biden boasts of mobilizing 50 nations to fight in proxy war against Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Outgoing US President Joe Biden has proudly declared that he has enlisted 50 countries to fight against Russia by the hands of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Delivering <…> a foreign policy speech, Biden said proudly that the US has managed to strengthen NATO and its allies, with 50 countries being mobilized to help Ukraine, or, to be more accurate, fight against Russia by Ukraine’s hands. History is repeating itself," he told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

The top Russian diplomat drew some historical parallels. "Napoleon seized Europe and called everyone to arms to go and conquer Russia, the Russian Empire. There were not only the French in his army. The same could be said about Hitler and Germany, when dozens of nations occupied by the Germans sent their soldiers to wipe out the Soviet Union," Lavrov added.