MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for considering the views of the Greenlandic people on US President-elect Donald Trump’s recent proposal regarding the island’s future.

"I believe that, first and foremost, we need to hear from the Greenlandic people," he emphasized at an annual news conference dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.

"This is similar to how we - as neighbors of other islands, peninsulas, and territories - listened to the residents of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya to understand their stance on the regime that had seized power through an unlawful coup and was rejected by the people of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya," Lavrov added.

Trump, who will assume office as US president on January 20, stated on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the United States to ensure national security and defend against Chinese and Russian threats. Trump had suggested in 2019 during his first presidential term that the US could buy Greenland, which is currently a part of Denmark and enjoys extensive autonomy. Both Greenlandic and Danish officials dismissed the proposal as preposterous.