MELITOPOL, January 14. /TASS/. Following the destruction of a strategic defense center of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Velikaya Novosyolka and Vremevka areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian forces will be able to advance to key enemy strongholds in the Zaporozhye Region from the east and northeast, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber told TASS.

"Our taking control over them [Velikaya Novosyolka and Vremevka] will allow us to advance in the Zaporozhye Region from the east and towards Gulyaipole, Orekhov and Stepnogorsk, the major Ukrainian fortified areas in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporozhye Region, from the northeast. And the liberation of these settlements will create a direct path to the city of Zaporozhye," he stated.

According to the official, the remaining units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka are essentially on an island. "They have their supplies disrupted, no evacuation, no rotation, so the conglomerate of Velikaya Novosyolka and Vremevka is a territory of the doomed," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that the strategically significant Ukrainian defense center near the settlements of Neskuchnoye, Vremevka and Velikaya Novosyolka in the DPR was gradually coming under Russian control. Notably, the village of Neskuchnoye was liberated.