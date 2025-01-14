Japan, Germany dare not speak against US, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The US seeks to provide Japan and Germany with permanent membership on the UN Security Council, while the two countries do not even dare to utter a word when Washington compromises their interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Americans have named Germany and Japan as their main candidates for permanent membership on the Security Council, while the two have no independent say in global politics but follow in the footsteps of US policy, and don’t dare to utter a word when the US openly violates their interests," he pointed out at an annual news conference dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.

"We need to finally make the West understand during [UN Security Council] reform that the centuries-long colonial era is over and it no longer can impose its will on the entire world, drain the wealth of African, Asian and Latin American nations and live at the expense of others, but a balance of interests needs to be found. We have a good foundation for doing that - the international laws of the Yalta-Potsdam world order and the UN Charter. It’s just everyone needs to comply with it, which requires understanding that it’s impossible to rule the world," Lavrov stressed.