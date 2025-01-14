Biden seeks to spoil things for incoming US administration before stepping down — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden is attempting to spoil things for US President-elect Donald Trump before its term expires, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Biden administration [seeks] to spoil things for the incoming administration before it leaves office. This is a political tactic typical of Democrats. This is exactly what Barack Obama did three weeks before Donald Trump’s first inauguration as president, expelling 120 Russian diplomatic workers," Lavrov emphasized at an annual news conference dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.