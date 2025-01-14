MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The settlement of the situation in Ukraine should be negotiated between Moscow and Washington without other representatives of the West involved, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with KP.RU.

"Speaking about specific prospects of further developments considering the factor [of US President-elect Donald] Trump, we have respect for his statements. I suggest that the talks on Ukraine should be held between Russia and the US without other Western countries participating. There is nothing to talk about with either London or Brussels," he said.

The EU’s leadership "has long had no right to speak for many its members, such as Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Romania and some other European countries interested in stability in Europe and holding a well-reasoned policy on Russia," Patrushev added.