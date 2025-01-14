Baba Yaga drones attack their own troops, says Ukrainian army captive

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Ukraine's Baba Yaga drones drop warheads randomly on everyone, including their own fighters, Alexander Shevchenko, a captured serviceman of the Ukrainian army, reported.

"Baba Yaga was flying and dropping [warheads] nearby. It doesn’t distinguish targets - if not informed that someone is hiding, the drone drops [bombs] on anyone moving or walking. The 100th brigade [where Shevchenko was transferred to] is a slaughterhouse, as many people chose unauthorized desertion, and a lot of them just lose their lives needlessly," the serviceman said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Shevchenko noted that he did not undergo any special training. The unit where he was assigned before being transferred to combat missions became a place of mass drinking and brawling with officers. "There were many cases of drunk altercations, and we used to be on pointless duty, like guarding a farm. We were hardly busy with anything else. One day, late at night, the company commander came to take our military ID cards to make notes in them. Early in the morning, at 5 a.m., I was transferred to another unit to fulfill combat missions," Shevchenko said.