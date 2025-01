SARATOV, January 14. /TASS/. An industrial building got damaged by a drone attack in Engels, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin reported.

"A drone attack caused damage at an industrial building in Engels. Emergency and law enforcement services have been put on high alert," Busargin said on his Telegram channel.

Drone raid alarm, declared at 5 a.m., remains in effect in the region. Regional schools will be switched to remote classes, Head of the Engels District Mikhail Isayev said.