MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The AliExpress service in Russia has restored operations of the platform, the AliExpress CIS press service told TASS.

"AliExpress completed troubleshooting and fully restored platform operations. All the functions are available for users in full scope," the company said.

Problems in operations of AliExpress were observed in Russia on Wednesday. Several thousand users complained about operations of the online service.