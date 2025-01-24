Serial production of MC-21 passenger jet to start from 2026 — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Serial production of the domestic passenger jet MC-21 is scheduled for a start in 2026 and Rostec hopes to complete certification tests this year," CEO of the state corporation Sergey Chemezov told reporters.

"We need to complete all the certification tests now. I hope we will make all the flights this year. Plenty of flights are there," the chief executive said. "Serial production will start then from the next year," Chemezov noted.

Series production of the passenger jet was earlier planned to begin in 2025.