Serial production of MC-21 passenger jet to start from 2026 — Rostec

Series production of the passenger jet was earlier planned to begin in 2025

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Serial production of the domestic passenger jet MC-21 is scheduled for a start in 2026 and Rostec hopes to complete certification tests this year," CEO of the state corporation Sergey Chemezov told reporters.

"We need to complete all the certification tests now. I hope we will make all the flights this year. Plenty of flights are there," the chief executive said. "Serial production will start then from the next year," Chemezov noted.

Series production of the passenger jet was earlier planned to begin in 2025.

US supplied military products worth record-high $318.7 billion last year
This is the highest ever annual total of sales and assistance provided to US allies and partners
GDP losses from response to Trump’s tariffs will be double-digit — WTO chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also portrayed the second possible scenario where the world is divided in two trading blocs
Israel by banning UNRWA violates terms of its admission to UN — Russia’s UN envoy
Stopping UNRWA's work "will lead to catastrophic consequences for the most vulnerable groups of the population, especially children," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia’s military bases in Syria can serve as humanitarian hubs — Foreign Ministry
Russia hopes that "the Syrian people will successfully overcome all the challenges it faces and will elaborate consensus decisions on the future of its state," the statement reads
Hungary loses 19 bln euro due to EU sanctions against Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister reminded that the EU has to decide by January 31 whether to prolong the sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months
Lower oil prices won’t end Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
"This conflict arose because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation and a threat to Russians living in certain areas, and America and Europe’s refusal to address Russia’s concerns," Dmitry Peskov explained
UN encourages possible Putin-Trump talks — secretary-general’s office
"We encourage all talks between the United States and the Russian Federation and we hope that they continue to engage in dialog," Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said
Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine, but Kiev stands against it, says President Putin
The Russian leader reiterated that "the current head of the regime in Kiev, when he was still a fairly legitimate head of state, inked a decree banning all negotiations with Russia"
Russian troops liberate Solyonoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
At least 50% of LPR territory must be inspected for mines, Russian military expert says
Andrey Marochko specified that the territory where the frontline stretched in 2014 was essentially a minefield
West throws wrench in Russian-Armenian relations — Russian foreign ministry
The ministry noted that Moscow has repeatedly warned its Armenian friends that neither Washington nor Brussels really care about the interests of their partners
Ukraine continues transferring air defense specialists to infantry, MP says
Earlier, Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, commented on reports that air force specialists were being moved to the ground, acknowledging that technical experts were "practically irreplaceable"
Russia sees no signs of Ukraine, West’s readiness for peace talks — foreign ministry
The ministry states that Western countries continue to provide Kiev with advanced and long-range weapons, instructors, communication tools, and intelligence
Oil prices decline amid Trump’s statements on OPEC
Brent futures dropped by 1.24% to $78.02 per barrel
Russia’s Shoigu sees increased risk of conflict between nuclear powers globally
According to Sergey Shoigu, Western countries have launched an aggression against the ideology and values in Russia and Belarus, as they have been attempting not only to attack by means of economic sanctions, but to destabilize political situation in the two countries
US helped win WWII, but for Washington it was all business — Kremlin
"The main burden in the fight against fascism and the biggest price for the victory in the fight against fascism was paid by our country, the Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia will not allow NATO to turn Baltic Sea into its lake — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that Russia would do everything to "protect and safeguard" its interests
More than 500,000 mines planted along Zaporozhye defensive lines — Russian politician
The main type of the mines on both sides is the TM-62
Trump realizes carefully concealed loss of former US power — expert
According to Rangarirai Shoko, Trump is aware of "the eminent existential danger this poses to the US and will focus on trying to persuade as many countries as possible away from the de-dollarisation bandwagon"
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Zelensky says he needs security guarantees from Trump before holding talks with Putin
Zelensky hinted that talks may be held even if Ukraine fails to retake land it used to hold before 2022, a condition Kiev previously insisted was necessary
Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant in Bryansk suspends operations after UAV Attack
The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 jets
US hopes for good relations with China, expects cooperation on Ukraine — Trump
The US President stressed that he "always had a very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping
De’Longhi to open its first flagship store in Russia
The store will offer cooking tops, ovens, coffee makers, toasters, and washing machines
NATO’s hypocrisy brings direct clash with Russia closer — foreign ministry
Ukraine is at the heart of the Russia-NATO standoff, and Kiev’s troops are being supplied with long-range weapons that are in fact being operated by Western military specialists, the ministry said
Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via TurkStream hit record high last week
Bruegel, a European analytical think tank, also reported a weekly record as it estimated supplies at 378 mln cubic meters
Zelensky conducting large-scale strikes to hold control over Kiev — Russian MP
Overnight on January 24, air defenses have shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over 13 Russian regions
Moscow does not expect shocks for NATO from Trump's policy — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that "NATO is Washington's main and most effective instrument of control over its European allies"
Transnistria says Sandu's demand for removal of Russian peacekeepers unacceptable
Earlier, Maia Sandu said that Chisinau was ready to provide financial assistance to Transnistria only after the withdrawal of Russian military units
French politician accuses head of EU diplomacy of provoking NATO into war with Russia
"The crazy person the EU chose as its 'high representative', Estonian Kaja Kallas, who is hysterically pro-war, pro-NATO and anti-Russia, has just come out with false information to create panic and provoke an all-out war," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot said
Any day could be Zelensky’s final in office, Ukrainian lawmaker believes
Donald Trump claimed that he planned to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in the near future and on January 21, the US leader told reporters that "Zelensky wants to make a deal"
Russia never refused to communicate with US — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that "the previous administration abandoned these relations"
Trump signs executive order to release classified files on Kennedy assassination
The document also provides for the publication of previously inaccessible documents on the assassination of the brother of the assassinated president Robert Kennedy and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King
Kremlin mum on Trump's words on urgent meeting with Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously pointed out that Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict
Hungary ready to supply gas to Slovakia — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, it could be possible to deliver to Slovakia certain volumes of gas, which are supplied to Hungary from Russia via the TurkSteam pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia
Relations with US on brink of collapse, Russia sees Trump's promises to reanimate them
The Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that due to the failed US policy aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, the confrontation had acquired a protracted systemic character on all tracks
Israel hopes to cooperate with US under Trump — Foreign Minister
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also invited his US colleague Marco Rubio to visit Israel and agreed to meet with him soon
US national Martindale slams Trump for not giving due credit to Russia for role in WWII
"You won’t make any friends in Russia by talking down to them about World War II," Daniel Martindale stressed
Ukrainian troops double enveloped near Novaya Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region
According to Marochko, the enemy is trying to retain a strategic height on the Lozovaya bank
Trump changes his tactics for resolving Ukrainian crisis — news outlet
According to the news outlet, the threats to impose new anti-Russian sanctions, which Trump announced a few days after his inauguration, are similar to the course of his predecessor Joe Biden
Belarusian extremists plotting provocations with help of Kiev, West — Russian diplomat
Boris Gryzlov recalled numerous media reports about insidious plots against Belarus, up to large-scale operations geared toward seizing power or part of its territory
Russia against freeze of Ukrainian conflict, West may use it for revanche — MFA
"There is a need for reliable, legally binding agreements and mechanisms that would guarantee the prevention of a resumption of the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said
Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev
The politician noted that attacks on Russia continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued
Trump believes US, Russia, China could cut nuclear weapons stockpiles
"We'd like to see denuclearization," Trump said
Ukraine’s frontline to collapse in 100 days, if Zelensky does not negotiate — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky believes that Vladimir Zelensky lies the number of soldiers at the frontline is as large as 880,000
Impossible to imagine Ukraine’s victory in conflict with Russia — Polish president
"There is no chance of a Ukrainian victory parade in Red Square, obviously not," Andrzej Duda noted
Medvedev discusses increasing production of air defense means with special commission
The issues of ensuring protection of industrial infrastructure facilities and the storage facilities were discussed at the meeting as well
Russian Guardsmen wipe out Ukrainian howitzer by kamikaze drone in Kursk area
The artillery system was uncovered during surveillance of enemy positions and was destroyed by a fiber-optic kamikaze drone in a precision strike
Russia has no topics for discussion with NATO, dialogue channels absent — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that the alliance had opted for halting not only practical cooperation, but also the political dialogue
Fighting erupts in southwestern Krasnoarmeysk in Donbass region — security officials
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s White Angel special police officers have been using force to evacuate children from Krasnoarmeysk, according to the security officials
FACTBOX: Largest drone attack on Russian regions since beginning of 2025
Air defenses on duty have intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russian military splits Velikaya Novoselka in two, blocking Ukrainian troops — ministry
Russian troops have already hoisted the Russian flag on a recently liberated building in the settlement’s center
Trump says he wants to meet with Putin immediately
According to the American leader, Russia "should want to make a deal" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Russia waits for concrete actions from Trump — diplomat
On January 21, Trump suggested that the US could halt weapons supplies to Kiev, and also stated his readiness to meet with the Russian president "at any time" when it is convenient for him
Kiev’s efforts to get Trump, Kellogg to come to 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos fall flat
The "Ukrainian Breakfast" is an important ideological event as regards Ukraine’s participation in the World Economic Forum
Kiev's attacks on Russian facilities meant to ‘scare people’ — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that these attacks, some of them a thousand kilometers deep into Russia’s interior, were causing damage to Russian infrastructure, which had to be repaired
Yura Borisov nominated for Oscar for his role in Anora
Anora will also be up for Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Best Picture
Russia must take measures to prevent economic meltdown post-special op — expert
Dmitry Belousov suggests that it is necessary to focus on modernization, improving efficiency, including through robotization and digitalization
Russia, Hungary reaffirm commitment to protect TurkStream pipeline — Szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister said the halt of gas transit through Ukraine creates problems for a number of Central European countries, but both sides "can still guarantee the security of energy supply to Hungary thanks to the efforts of recent years"
Kremlin questions Trump’s estimate of Soviet losses in WWII
"Experts specializing in WWII are well aware of the magnitude of the death toll," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
NATO’s policy of expanding dominance increases risk of global armed conflict — Russian MFA
"It seems that a consensus is emerging among the bloc’s European members that a formal decision will need to be made on raising the level of defense spending to 3%," Alexander Grushko noted
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
NATO to hold 'gigantic exercise' in 2025, Russia is ready for it — MFA
"All necessary precautions are being taken by our military," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined
EU to discuss 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Monday
The European Union expects a positive result from talks with Hungary on the extension of sanctions against Russia that are due to expire on January 31
Russia receives no notification of Tartus port contract termination from Syria
The agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019, with a term of 49 years
Russian troops continue to crack Ukraine’s defenses in Velikaya Novoselka
According to the report, artillery units and FPV drones provide fire support to the Russian military
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
280 hectares of beaches require recovery after fuel oil spill — minister
About 840,000 cubic meters of new sand need to be imported
Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved in hundred days without US realism — senior diplomat
It was earlier reported that US President Donald Trump tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with ending the Ukrainian conflict in 100 days
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,050 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Russia ready to consider any serious proposals on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, everything Moscow has heard so far "was confined to speculations about the need for some kind of truce"
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment near Kursk border
After reconnaissance units confirmed target engagement, the crew safely returned to the departure airfield, the ministry said
Russia’s nuclear umbrella now includes Belarus, too, Shoigu says
This implies "defending against an attack using weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity," the Russian Security Council Secretary specified
West to shift focus to destabilizing Union State after Ukraine strategy fails — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council Secretary drew attention to the fact that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia and Belarus by unfriendly countries "occur regularly and take on various forms"
World needs shared prosperity, not 'golden age of America' — Medvedev
The dialogue between the heads of Russia and China, held after the US presidential inauguration is undeniable proof of the multipolarity of the modern world, the official noted
Russia to seek 'rock-steady' guarantees of non-participation in NATO for Kiev — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Ukraine joining NATO "would rule out achieving peace in Ukraine and, more broadly, establishing any security architecture"
IN BRIEF: Relations with US, negotiations with Ukraine: Putin comments on Trump's words
Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
Norwegian scientists register signs of explosion before Kakhovka dam burst
They analyzed the seismic signals of regional stations
Luxurious doomsday bunker for ultra-rich elite to be built in US — newspaper
The hideout will come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, AI-powered medical care, a bowling alley and a climbing wall
Air defense forces shot down 121 UAVs overnight over Russian regions
During the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over Moscow
Russia to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian crimes against civilians on Jan 24
An Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members allows pressing issues to be discussed not only among the members themselves, but also with the participation of other countries and representatives of civil society
Russia ready for disarmament talks taking US allies’ arsenals into account — Kremlin
"In the current situation, all nuclear capacities need to be taken into account. In particular, it’s impossible to hold a conversation without taking into consideration the nuclear capacities of France and the United Kingdom," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukraine only evacuates troops with minor injuries in Velikaya Novosyolka, POW says
Moreover, Kirill Kozlov pointed out that when deployed to the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers are assured of medical evacuation in case of injury, but in reality, it does not happen
Ukrainian troops killed entire families in Selidovo — activist
Accoridng to member of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev, more than 100 civilians of the town of Selidovo were killed as a result of the Ukrainian shootings
Kalashnikov to display new machinegun at IDEX show
RPL-7 can operate optical and night sights, rangers, light and other attachments
Ukrainian forces in southwestern DPR trapped due to command’s tardiness — newspaper
It is emphasized that Ukrainian forces in Velikaya Novosyolka have been cut off from their supply route
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Any NATO intervention in Ukraine to cause situation to spiral — Russian diplomat
"This scenario is absolutely unacceptable to Russia," Maria Zakharova stressed
Putin's interview with Fridman may happen, but not soon — Kremlin
"There must be some conditions that require further clarification," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kremlin does not believe Zelensky is ready for 'deal'
The Russian president earlier said that Moscow was open to a dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukrainian conflict
Expert paints picture of state-backed organ-harvesting scheme in Ukraine
Andrey Marochko cited his sources as saying that a special lane has been opened for ambulances crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland
Slovakia refuses to let EU take lead as biggest Kiev backer if US exits — top diplomat
Juraj Blanar reminded that Washington is the biggest supporter of Ukraine "both financially and militarily"
Actor Yura Borisov tells TASS it is difficult for him to comprehend his Oscar nomination
Yura Borisov is the first actor from Russia ever to receive an Oscar nomination
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian conflict settlement depends entirely on Russia, says US President Trump
The US President emphasized that Ukraine "is ready to make a deal"
Air defenses repel UAV attack in Sergiyev Posad district northeast of Moscow
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had shot down 121 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over 13 Russian regions
There is no loss of Russia's position in Middle East — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "Russia is a very influential player in the Middle East, and the countries of the Arab world and Turkey are aware of this"
Russian military describes Velikaya Novoselka as Kiev’s last hub in south Donetsk
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two
