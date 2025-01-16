China hopes for cooperation with Trump to stabilize bilateral relations — embassy

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. China hopes for cooperation with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to further stabilize relations between the two countries, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States Liu Pengyu said, commenting on the statement by the US incoming national security advisor, Mike Waltz on Trump’s plans to increase weapons supplies to Taiwan.

"We hope that the new US government will make the right choice and work with China to maintain the hard-won stabilization momentum of China-US relations, lay a good foundation for the future development of China-US relations, and strive for stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations," he told TASS, adding that the Taiwan issue is a "red line" in relations between the two countries.

"Not crossing the line on the Taiwan issue is the most important guardrail and safety net for China and the US to properly handle differences and maintain the development of bilateral relations," he stressed.

According to Liu Pengyu, the United States’ "provision of military aid and arms sales to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 [1982] Communique." In his words, military assistance to Taiwan "seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests, seriously violates the US leaders' commitment not to support "Taiwan independence", and sends a serious wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces."

"China urges the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop dangerous actions that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. China will take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," he emphasized.

Appearing at the US Institute of Peace in Washington on Tuesday, Waltz said that Trump plans to increase the rate of US weapons deliveries to Taiwan "as a deterrent measure."

Similar statements came from US incoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said during his confirmation hearing in the Senate on Wednesday that such a strategy is called to increase China’s costs in case it opts for a force solution to the Taiwan issue.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with China. While recognizing the One China policy, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the island and supply it with weapons. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the total amount of US arms supplies to Taipei has surpassed $70 billion over recent years.