Talks on Ukraine should touch upon neutrality, anti-Russian sanctions — Trump’s nominee

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Questions of Kiev’s neutral status and the possible easing of anti-Russian sanctions will ultimately be on the agenda of any Ukrainian conflict settlement talks, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to the post of the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said.

Speaking about the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine, he said: "When you get and sit at the table, <…> you're going to have to give, not just get. And sanctions, and the release of sanctions could be a part of that, assuming that the conditions are appropriate."

Commenting on the subject of Ukraine’s neutral status, Rubio emphasized: "Well, obviously that's something that will ultimately be part of any negotiation.".