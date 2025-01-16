LUGANSK, January 16. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their tactical positions and have advanced in the settlement of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, having wiped put several fortified emplacements of the Ukrainian army, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the course of active fighting, Russian assault units managed to improve their tactical positions and advance in the settlement of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region. Our military’s precision strikes wipe out several enemy fortified emplacements in the northern and northwestern part of the settlement," he said.

According to Marochko, Russian troops used artillery to hit the enemy’s fortified structures between the settlements of Kucherovka and Petropavlovka. The enemy lost one command and observation post, two dugouts and one field missile depot, as well as 50 troops who were either killed or wounded.