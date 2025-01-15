Armenia expects CSTO partners to change their position — defense minister

YEREVAN, January 15. /TASS/. Armenia expects changes in the position of its Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) partners and until such changes are seen, Armenia’s decision to suspend its membership in the organization is adequate, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said.

"Until our partners in the CSTO change their position and attitude, our position and attitude remain legitimate and based on Armenia’s interests," the noted.

According to the Armenian authorities, Yerevan suspended its membership in the CSTO not because of Nagorno-Karabakh, but because of the lack of "proper reaction to the external aggression against sovereign Armenian border in 2021 and 2022."