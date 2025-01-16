Kremlin confirms Russia stands ready to protect Belarus against attacks by radicals

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia has made commitments to Belarus to ensure its security against any threats that crop up, and it will do so if need be, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on remarks by Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich about the West’s plan to use Belarusian extremists to seize the country’s border area, the Kremlin official said: "We indeed have obligations on ensuring the security of our ally, Belarus, both within the framework of the Union State and other decisions." Reacting to a reporters’ remark that this means that Russia won’t abandon Belarus if it finds itself in hot water, Peskov noted that this was "absolutely correct."

Earlier, Volfovich said that a command and coordination center dubbed Pospolite Ruszenie had been set up in Poland to run the process of training militants. According to him, on Ukrainian territory "which has turned into some gray zone and is used by the West for a proxy war with Russia and Belarus" with the involvement of specialists from Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies, members of various extremist formations composed of Belarusian radicals are undergoing military-subversive training. The top Belarusian security official said that, according to available data, a possibility is being considered to use these extremist formations in an armed operation to seize one or several border areas of Belarus, proclaim this territory "free" and allow Western countries to introduce some "peacekeeping contingent" there.