Russia to start construction of 15 MW research reactor in Vietnam in 2027

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Rosatom state corporation will begin construction of a new Russian-designed research nuclear reactor in Vietnam in 2027, CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"In the near future, Vietnam needs to create a new competence, a new, modern, more powerful research reactor. Such decision has been made - to create a Russian-designed reactor with a capacity of 15 MW, many times more powerful than now," Likhachev said.

According to him, "the feasibility study stage is currently underway, a contract has been signed, work is underway." "We intend to start contracting in 2026 and full-scale construction in 2027," Likhachev added.