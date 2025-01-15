Russia boosts output of especially needed weaponry under 2025 plan — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia has approved the 2025 schedule of producing especially needed armaments for Russian troops and boosted their output, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

The top Russian security official made this statement at a meeting on the results of the activity of the Russian military-industrial commission’s working group.

"Our basic task for this year is to keep the pace gained last year. The schedule of producing especially needed armaments in 2025 has been approved and with regard to a considerable number of items this output has been increased," Medvedev said.

Developing hi-tech weapons is a top priority task, he stressed.

"Naturally, this relates to the entire spectrum, including drones that have shown high efficiency on the battlefield," Medvedev specified, adding that all the items under the 2025 plan were provided with the required financing.

The top Russian security official assured those present that he would continue paying close attention to the technical retooling of enterprises and increasing their anti-terror protection.