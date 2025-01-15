Judge in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region puts captured Colombian mercenary under arrest

KURSK, January 15. /TASS/. A district court in Kursk, the administrative center of Russia’s eponymous region that borders Ukraine, ruled to place under arrest a Colombian mercenary suspected of infiltrating the Russian territory, the region’s judicial press service said.

"On January 15, the Leninsky District Court of Kursk held a closed session to consider a motion, filed by the a [district] military investigations department of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Military Investigations Department, to put in custody a Colombian citizen, suspected of serving as a mercenary for Ukrainian armed groups," the press service said.

"Case files examined by the judge show that the foreign citizen illegally crossed the Russian Federation’s border and took part in military action on the Kursk Region’s territory," it said. "The Leninsky District Court of Kursk has chosen custody as a measure of pretrial restraint for him."