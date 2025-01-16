Taiwan registers 10 Chinese aircraft approaching island

HONG KONG, January 16. /TASS/. Taiwan’s armed forces have detected 10 aircraft and six ships of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA), approaching the island over the past day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported.

"10 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the ministry said on the X social network.

The Taiwanese military agency has been regularly registering China’s aircraft and ships approaching the island.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.