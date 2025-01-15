Annual inflation in Russia registered at 9.86% as of January 13 — ministry

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia has been registered at 9.86% as of January 13, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"By the end of 2024, inflation on the consumer market amounted to 9.52% compared to December 2023. In monthly terms, growth of consumer prices slowed down to 1.32% in December. In the food sector, price growth rates equaled 2.6% <…>. In the non-food sector, prices changed by 0.81% in December," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, inflation on the consumer market equaled 0.67% from January 1 to 13, 2025.

Annual inflation as of January 13 amounted to 9.86%, according to the report.

According to the macroeconomic forecast published by the ministry in September 2024, Russia’s inflation outlook for 2024 has been adjusted from 5.1% expected earlier to 7.3%.