Russian forces straighten 6 km frontline near Kremennaya in LPR, expert says

LUGANSK, January 15. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced near the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and straightened the 6 km frontline in local forests, eliminating about 40 Ukrainian soldiers and several weapons systems in the past few days, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"During active combat operations in Kremennaya forests, the Russian Armed Forces straightened battle lines and delivered several strikes on fortified enemy areas. As a result of the strikes, the enemy lost two mortars, an anti-aircraft machine-gun, an armored personnel carrier and about 40 personnel," the military expert said.

Near Kremennaya, Russian forces also captured one of enemy positions, he said.