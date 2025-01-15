As EU president, Poland aims to speed up Ukraine’s accession process — Polish leader

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. During its rotating presidency in the Council of the European Union, Poland will work to speed up Ukraine’s quest for membership, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters after talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Warsaw.

"The Polish presidency will find a way out of the stalemate that could be felt in recent months. We will work with Ukraine and our European partners to accelerate the accession process as much as possible," he told reporters during a press conference, aired by TVP Info.

The Polish premier added that Warsaw, on its part, was not planning to name any additional preconditions for Kiev.

On January 1, Poland assumed the rotating presidency in the Council of the European Union for the next six months. European Union leaders, who gathered in Brussels in December 2023, resolved to launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. The Polish government earlier expressed hope that negotiations on the first thematic bloc of accession matters would begin soon.