Tanker Eventin to remain in German waters for customs assessment — government spokesman

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. The tanker Eventin that lost the ability to maneuver will remain in German waters for as long as a customs assessment is underway, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.

"The tanker is still in German waters. A customs assessment is currently underway," he said. "It is not over yet, and until then the tanker will remain in German waters."

The Eventin was towed by German ships to an anchorage about 5 kilometers off the port of Sassnitz in the Baltic island of Rugen on January 10. The 274-meter Panama-flagged tanker has 99,000 metric tons of oil on board, according to Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies. The ship lost the ability to maneuver tentatively due to an engine failure as she was heading from the Russian port of Ust-Luga to Port Said in Egypt. There is no danger to the environment at this time.