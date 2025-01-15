Especially needed armaments delivered to Russian troops in full — top security official

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Especially needed armaments were delivered to Russian troops actually in full last year, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

The top Russian security official made this statement at a meeting on the results of the activity of the Russian military-industrial commission’s working group.

"I have sent a report to the head of state on the results of the work where I outlined in detail the schedule for the production of especially needed armaments and special equipment. Their deliveries were carried out actually in full and also their delivery ahead of schedule has begun under the 2025 plan with regard to some items," Medvedev said.

Also in 2024, the production of many armaments increased, taking into account the experience of combat operations, he said.

As a result, Russia has established an effective and streamlined system of producing and delivering especially needed armaments and special equipment to Russian troops, Medvedev said.

"This does not mean that all the tasks have been solved. There are problems, of course, and we need to deal with them. Nevertheless, the task has been largely resolved," he stressed.