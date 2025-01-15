Trump's plans to remake US aimed at changing strategic landscape — Russian ex-ambassador

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump’s ideas about changing America's borders require serious attention and consideration, Russia’s former Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has told Kommersant in an interview.

"It would seem that Donald Trump’s radical ideas about rearranging US borders require serious attention and consideration. They are all about changing the strategic landscape. In essence, the United States is poised to pursue a strategy whereby it creates a certain model of the world through military, economic and political pressure and dominance," the diplomat said, commenting on Trump’s proposal to make Greenland and Canada part of the United States and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Antonov went on to say that increased US military presence in the Arctic region would necessitate a proper response from Russia.

He also drew attention to Europe’s "meek reaction" to Trump’s declared plans to take control of Greenland.

"One NATO member is openly laying territorial claims on another. This is yet another indication that membership in the North Atlantic Alliance does not guarantee the territorial integrity and sovereignty of member countries," Antonov continued. "Donald Trump’s remarks highlight the importance of legally binding security guarantees for all nations and the need to pursue the principle of equal and indivisible security for all countries, big and small, and not just for members of ‘elite’ military alliances such as NATO."

Meanwhile, Antonov advised European countries "to ponder whether they are ready to tolerate a situation in which the United States is trying to take an even greater lead in resolving Europe’s most important foreign policy issues."