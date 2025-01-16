Netanyahu thanks Trump, Biden for help in securing hostage release deal

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called US President-elect Donald Trump to thank him for help in securing the Gaza ceasefire-hostage release deal, the prime minister’s office said.

"The prime minister thanked US President-elect Trump for his help in advancing the release of the hostages and helping Israel to bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families," it said in a statement.

According to the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu reiterated his determination to return all those abducted by any means and hailed Trump’s statements that the United States will work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will "never again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

The sides also agreed to meet in Washington soon to discuss the situation around Gaza and other important issues.

Netanyahu also spoke with incumbent US President Joe Biden and "also thanked him for his help in advancing the hostage deal," his office said.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday evening that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

The agreement will come into force on Sunday, January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly and the wounded in exchange for release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers. Apart from that, according to an Al Jazeera’s source, Israel will withdraw its troops to the enclave’s borders to a distance of 700 meters. Details of the second and third phases of the agreement, including complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, will be discussed during the implementation of phase one.