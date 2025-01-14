Lavrov tells reporters about Biden’s last moves, Trump and security guarantees for Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The global community is now witnessing an all-out battle between supporters and opponents of multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference recapping Russian diplomatic efforts in 2024.

The minister took aim at the US President Joe Biden’s administration over its parting attempts to "screw up" relations between Moscow and Washington, accused the West of developing a habit of profiting off of other countries, and announced that Russia is ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

TASS has put together the minister’s key statement.

US policies

Biden’s outgoing team is seeking to "screw up things for the incoming administration just like Barak Obama did three weeks before Donald Trump’s first inauguration as president by expelling 120 employees of Russian diplomatic missions."

The current administration is also trying to "play a dirty trick" on Serbia by demanding the removal of Russian investments from the Serbian oil industry. Russia requested urgent consultations with Belgrade over the demands.

"We hope to receive an answer in the near future," the minister said.

According to Lavrov, Biden prided himself on reinforcing NATO and rallying the support of 50 countries to "help Ukraine, but in fact fight against Russia using Ukraine as a proxy."

US President-elect Donald Trump is getting a heavy legacy, for example in California, where damage from wildfires is estimated at close to $150 billion.

"That's even more than they flew into Ukraine," the minister said.

Trump

Trump’s "think-aloud" remarks on various issues carry no practical implications until he is sworn into office.

Trump was the first Western politician to honestly acknowledge that NATO acted in bad faith when it signed numerous security agreements.

"It was the first time when not only an American leader, but also any Western leader articulated honestly that NATO was lying when it signed multiple documents both with my country and within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," the minister said.

Russia will study the US president-elect's position on Ukraine when after takes office and puts it together. Moscow will wait for concrete proposals from the incoming administration, such as holding a summit meeting.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that he is ready to meet, but no such proposals have been made so far," the minister said.

The Greenlandic people should be able to weigh in on Trump’s recent proposal regarding control over the island.

"This is similar to how we — as neighbors of other islands, peninsulas, and territories — listened to the residents of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya to learn how they feel about the regime that had seized power through an unlawful coup and was rejected by the people of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya," the minister said.

TurkStream

"The US wants no rivals in any field, starting with energy, where they unabashedly approve terrorist activities aimed at destroying the foundation of EU energy security and where they stir up their Ukrainian clients," the minister said.

The choice of unscrupulous and aggressive methods of suppressing rivals over fair competition can be seen in the sanctions policy, which the US and its allies have made the "basis of their actions on the global stage" against Russia, China, and others.

"Theft has always been a part of the toolbox that Western countries used to live at the expense of others," the minister said to a question about the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

UN Security Council

The US wants to give permanent UN Security Council membership to Germany and Japan, which "don’t dare to make a peep" whenever Washington encroaches on their interests. The countries "have no voice of their own in global politics." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "quietly looked away" when the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up.

The UN Security Council should undergo a reform as "far from all countries that play a special role in the global economy, global finance, global politics or the military situation" are represented there.

India and Brazil "fully deserve" permanent seats in the UN Security Council, and a decision is also in order on African permanent membership.

Ukraine

Russia is concerned about the people, not land, in the situation around Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian regime, which seized power through an illegal and unconstitutional coup, simply labeled these people as terrorists because they refused to recognize the coup. The regime then launched a full-scale offensive against all things Russian, everything that for long centuries has defined the essence of these territories," the minister said.

"We are ready to engage in discussions about security guarantees for the country now called Ukraine," he went on to say.

Threats on Russia’s western border "must be eliminated" but the Eurasian context will dominate in reaching any agreements.

The West

"The West is essentially drunk on its perceived greatness, its impunity, and its self-assumed right to shape the future for all peoples in the world" and pass verdicts on election outcomes in other countries.

This is evident not only in Latin America, not only in Venezuela.

"When we say democracy, this only means: I do whatever I want," the minister said, referring to the West.

Western-backed Venezuelan opposition figures Edmundo Gonzalez and Juan Guaido could follow the example of former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili by giving up their demands, leaving the country and taking a job in a Western institution.

Relations with Armenia

Russia-Armenia relations are "not easy." Armenia’s desire to join the European Union is inconsistent with its current membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

"They are two different zones of free trade, two different systems of reducing or waiving duties or tariffs," the minister said.

Armenia’s decision to start the process of joining the EU is its sovereign choice.

"But I think it is the responsibility of the Armenian government, its leadership, those who are in charge of economic matters, to weigh all the pros and cons," the minister said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has been invited to visit Russia.

"I hope the visit will take place soon," Lavrov said.

Partnership with Iran

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is not directed against any other country. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Russia in a few days.

"Our presidents will sign this treaty," the minister said.

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

Flight data recorders from the Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan yielded a lot of "interesting" data, reaffirming the need to wait for a full investigation.

"We appreciate that our Azerbaijani friends immediately supported Russia’s participation in this investigation," the minister said.