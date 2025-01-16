Only Putin, Trump can settle Ukrainian crisis — senior Slovak MP

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Only Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump can settle the situation in Ukraine, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, Anfrej Danko, told TASS.

"[Slovak Prime Minister Robert] Fico cannot resolve this problem, and Slovakia cannot resolve this problem. This problem can only be resolved by Trump and Putin," he said.

He drew a parallel between the current situation and the end of the Cold War, which, in his words, was ended by President of the former Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan, "despite the fact that Gorbachev made many mistakes."

Trump said on January 10 that preparations for his potential meeting with Putin were underway as it was necessary to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader is ready to meet with new US leader Donald Trump without any preconditions, but "there have been no specific details yet.".