FACTBOX: What we know about Gaza ceasefire agreement

DOHA, January 16. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

TASS has gathered the main details about the deal.

About the agreement

- Hamas and Israel confirmed that an agreement has been reached.

- It will come into force on January 19 and happen in three stages.

- The first stage of the agreement would last 42 days and see a ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops from densely populated areas of Gaza, return of any remaining hostages' bodies, release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, return of displaced Palestinians to their neighborhoods in all the areas of Gaza, as well as facilitating the evacuation of sick and injured people from the enclave.

- Negotiations for the second and third stages would begin during the first phase.

- Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages during this first stage, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said. Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return, US President Joe Biden stated, adding that all US hostages will manage to return to their homes.

- Egypt, Qatar and the United States insist that this stage see a surge in humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, with hundreds of lorries allowed in each day, and rebuilding medical facilities and residential structures in the enclave.

- Stage two would be a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a permanent end of the war. The remaining living hostages, including male Israeli soldiers, would be released.

- The third and final stage would involve the reconstruction of Gaza.

- The ceasefire would in effect pause the war while its terms are carried out.

- The mediating countries — Egypt, Qatar and the US — would guarantee implementing the terms in all three stages, the countries agreed to establish a monitoring mechanism in Cairo.

Parties’ responses

- Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the agreement a necessary and appropriate step.

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for help in advancing the hostages' release over the phone.

- The head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and leader of the movement's negotiating group, Khalil al-Hayya, congratulated the enclave's residents on the ceasefire agreement, but promised that the conflict with Israel would continue. He also thanked Russia, China, Turkey and other countries for supporting the Palestinian people during their struggle against Israel.

- A statement published on Hamas' Telegram channel called the agreement an important milestone on the way to achieving the goals of liberating the Palestinian people.

Realizing the deal

- An Israeli security cabinet meeting to announce a ceasefire deal is scheduled for the morning of January 16, Israeli state-run news outlet Kan reported.

- A meeting on implementing the deal will be held in Cairo on January 16, a senior US official specified.

Reaction of the world community

- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement, adding that the international organization is ready to support its implementation and the increase of humanitarian aid deliveries to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the agreement between Hamas and Israel and expressed hope that it would be for the region’s good. He added that Turkey will mobilize its resources to rebuild the Palestinian enclave and help its people.

- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the agreement should be made permanent.

- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called on taking steps to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called securing a better future for Israeli and Palestinian people a priority for the world community.

- French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement is a relief for the residents of Gaza. He also urged for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

- The Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, pleaded for delivering immediate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

- Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul al-Gheit welcomed the ceasefire agreements in Gaza and stressed that the enclave should see the unobstructed delivery of the biggest possible amount of aid.

- US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said that the amount of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is expected to increase up to 500 lorries per day.