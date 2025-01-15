HAMAS hands over draft Gaza ceasefire deal to mediators — statement

CAIRO, January 15. /TASS/. Palestine’s radical HAMAS movement has officially confirmed that it had handed over its draft agreement on ceasefire deal to mediators, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"The HAMAS leadership has recently submitted its response to a draft ceasefire deal. The movement’s political bureau has held an emergency meeting to discuss the medators’ proposal," the statement says.

The movement did not specify what their response was, but stressed that they were guided by "the principles of responsibility before the Palestinian people in Gaza."

No additional information is available at this point.