Release of hostages, troop withdrawal to begin during phase one of Gaza ceasefire — Biden

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Phase one of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will continue for six weeks, with hostage release and Israeli troop withdrawal scheduled to begin over that period, US President Joe Biden said.

"Phase one will last six weeks. It includes a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded," the US president said.

According to Biden, when phase two begins, all the remaining living hostages will be released, including male soldiers, and all the remaining Israeli forces will be withdrawn from Gaza, while the temporary ceasefire will become permanent.

During phase three, any final remains of hostages who have been killed will be returned to their families, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin.