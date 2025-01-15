{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Release of hostages, troop withdrawal to begin during phase one of Gaza ceasefire — Biden

Phase one "ncludes a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded," the president said

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Phase one of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will continue for six weeks, with hostage release and Israeli troop withdrawal scheduled to begin over that period, US President Joe Biden said.

"Phase one will last six weeks. It includes a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded," the US president said.

According to Biden, when phase two begins, all the remaining living hostages will be released, including male soldiers, and all the remaining Israeli forces will be withdrawn from Gaza, while the temporary ceasefire will become permanent.

During phase three, any final remains of hostages who have been killed will be returned to their families, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin.

Talks on Ukraine should touch upon neutrality, anti-Russian sanctions — Trump’s nominee
Speaking about the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine, Marco Rubio said: "When you get and sit at the table, <…> you're going to have to give, not just get"
Scholz reiterated his public statements on Ukraine in phone talks with Putin, Lavrov says
The German Chancellor did not say a word about root causes of the conflict, the Russian language and the rights of Russians
Satellite images show that Russia’s Lake Baikal remains without solid ice cover
"It’s been a warm winter in Baikal, as observed from space," Roscosmos said in comments to its posted pictures
Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot Group up 16.8% in 2024 to 55.3 mln people
Passenger load factor amounted to 89.6%, up by 2.1 p.p. year-on-year, the airline said
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan
The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the US national security advisor went on to say
Russian forces straighten 6 km frontline near Kremennaya in LPR, expert says
Near Kremennaya, Russian forces also captured one of enemy positions, Andrey Marochko said
Russia’s UN envoy criticizes US for double standards on AI technologies
If US continues with approaches of the past - imposing rules on others while simultaneously freeing themselves from these rules - it will repeat its historical mistakes, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said
Desperate enemy sought to bribe Russia amid botched assault on Gorlovka — DPR adviser
In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, Igor Kimakovsky said
Ukraine unable to push Russian troops back to earlier positions — US diplomat
"There's a size differential here that's important," Marco Rubio added
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Especially needed armaments delivered to Russian troops in full — top security official
Also in 2024, the production of many armaments increased, taking into account the experience of combat operations, Dmitry Medvedev said
Opposition submits motion of no confidence in Fico government to Slovak parliament
According to the portal, the National Council’s leadership now has seven days to convene a session to hold a vote of confidence in the current cabinet
Armenia, Russia agree to reduce Yerevan’s debt by cost of unshipped weapons
Previously, Yerevan said that it had not yet received weapons it had already paid for, but that it was ready to resolve the issue in good faith
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Size of Ukranian army stands at 880,000 troops — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to deploy a foreign contingent needs further study
South Korean law enforcement agents place president under arrest
Yoon is suspected of plotting a rebellion to overthrow the constitutional order
AfD delegates refuse to condemn Russia for taking part in Ukrainian conflict
About 69% out of approximately 600 delegates voted against the introduction of the abovementioned amendments
Ukrainian army recognizes it failed in attempts to counterattack Kursk Region — media
The sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers
Slovak delegation’s visit to Moscow sends message to rest of EU — MP
Tibor Gaspar stressed the importance of international dialogue for strengthening relations between countries
Nominee for US secretary of state says Ukraine settlement will require concessions
"In order to achieve objectives like the one that needs to occur in Ukraine, it is important for everyone to be realistic", Marco Rubio, US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, said
Transnistria to receive gas from Russia as humanitarian aid, leader says
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, talks on the resumption of gas supplies were initiated "in collaboration with Russia", and the negotiations were held at the Russian Energy Ministry’s level
Flydubai resumes flights to Mineralnye Vody, Sochi
According to the statement, flights will be performed as previously scheduled
Calls in support of Kiev are outgoing US administration’s 'posthumous manifesto' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that such a policy was being pursued by the US to deter rivals
Russia introduces flexible export duties on ferrous and precious metals — Cabinet
Export duties are also introduced on copper with some exceptions, nickel and products made from it, aluminum with some exceptions, lead, zinc, tin, wolfram and titanium
Russia vows retaliation to Kiev’s attack with Western-made missiles on Bryansk Region
Last night, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at facilities in the Bryansk Region by six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry specified
Velikaya Novosyolka's liberation paves way to assault Zaporozhye from east — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the remaining units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka are essentially on an island
AliExpress fully restores platform operations in Russia
Problems in operations of AliExpress were observed in Russia on Wednesday
Russia-US relations near zero; easing conflict risks should remain a priority — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the relations between Russia and the United States still carry significant conflict potential
Syria's crisis stems from authorities' refusal to change in recent years — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Russia urged the Syrian leadership in every possible way to ensure that the Constitutional Committee, established on Russia's initiative, resumed its work
Voter turnout in presidential election across Russia rises to 65% — CEC
The data excludes the number of online voters
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions this night
Air defenses downed 16 UAVs over the Tula Region, the area’s head Dmitry Milyayev said on his Telegram channel
Hamas set to sign tentative Gaza ceasefire deal in coming days — report
It is noted that as the first phase of the proposed deal, Hamas could free 34 Israeli hostages in exchange for a month-and-a-half ceasefire in Gaza and the release of prisoners
Taiwan records approach of six Chinese PLA warplanes, six vessels
Four of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone
Kremlin aide points to possible collapse of Moldova due to its anti-Russia line
Within Russia’s global interests the protection and prosperity of its nationals and fellow citizens across the world is the country’s top priority, Nikolay Patrushev added
Russia to accomplish all set objectives of special military operation — Putin
The President said that Ukraine’s demilitarization continued to be an issue and Russia was consistently and methodically working to resolve this problem
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Senior Russian MP points to EU’s nervous reaction to Trump’s comeback
Leonid Slutsky drew attention to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s words that Europeans will have to learn Russian or move to New Zealand if EU countries don’t invest in military production
Drone raid damages industrial building in Engels, Saratov Region — governor
Emergency and law enforcement services have been put on high alert
Signing of charter with US deepens cooperation with Pentagon — Armenian Defense Minister
The charter on strategic partnership was signed during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Washington
US to send customs, border patrol team to Armenia as part of security cooperation
Antony Blinken made the comment at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department
Western authorities censor any information critical of them — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that the principles of free access to information were recorded at the OSCE conference in Paris in the fall of 1990, and the corresponding document "was pushed through primarily by the French and other members of the European Union, Western countries"
Russia to consider support for automotive, railroad sector products export
Measures will also be considered to support exports of automobile and railway sector plants to friendly countries, the Cabinet noted
Gerasimov says international security deteriorates as West wants to keep dominating
It is reported that the Russian forces keep the initiative and advance in the whole front despite colossal aid to Kiev from the West
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass area over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Looking back at NATO’s inception and US-led bloc’s enlargement
On April 4, 1949, twelve states set up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Deployment of European troops in Ukraine prone with Russia-US conflict — FT
Сolumnist Samuel Charap said that Donald Trump is likely to try to disengage the United States from European security affairs, but, eventually, Washington may become potentially embroiled in a new conflict
HAMAS hands over draft Gaza ceasefire deal to mediators — statement
The movement stressed that it was guided by "the principles of responsibility before the Palestinian people in Gaza"
Zelensky uses lives of Ukrainians as bargaining chip with Western countries — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky called Vladimir Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people"
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Armenia main beneficiary of EAEU membership — Russian official
Asked whether some other country could take Armenia’s place in the Eurasian Economic Union, Alexey Overchuk called the question incorrect
Avtovaz boosts Lada exports by more than four times in 2024
According to Maxim Sokolov, the automaker developed new export destinations, such as Iran and the UAE
Russian air force takes down Ukrainian MiG-29 — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was taken down by combat aviation
Ukrainian military commanders lose grip on situation near Krasnoarmeysk — journalist
Yury Butusov went on to say that Ukrainian infantry is sustaining significant losses in an apparent attempt to slow down Russian troops
Expert questions Trump's ability to convince Russia to side with US against China
Wang Jisi did not rule out that Trump could introduce certain changes in relations between the US and Russia
Armenia interested in maintaining relations with Russia at high level — defense minister
"We have not even officially withdrawn from the CSTO, although de facto we do not participate in it," Suren Papikyan said at a news conference
Russia to increase power consumption by 3.1% in 2024
Electricity consumption in the Unified Energy System of Russia also grew by 3.1% to 1.174 trillion kWh, and adjusted for temperature growth was 3%
Black box data from crashed Azerbaijani airliner contradicts earlier media reports
"At this stage, there’s no need to create a media frenzy by relying on information that, for the most part, is not supported by the data from the black boxes," the Russian foreign minister added
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
1993 Russian coup in photos
20 years ago on this day Russia's constitutional crisis escalated to an armed coup
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Exhumation of USSR heroes' remains in Lvov reveals essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions"
Russia adapted to life under sanctions, prime minister says
Mishustin assured that Moscow will continue to "do all that is necessary to stabilize the dynamics of the economy and restore investment activity"
Russia strikes power infrastructure across Ukraine
Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said the strikes targeted gas infrastructure and power facilities
One home destroyed, 42 damaged by debris from downed Ukrainian missiles near Bryansk
Governor Alexander Bogomaz promised that all necessary material assistance will be provided
Only technical level of communication between US, Russia — Kremlin
The New York Times earlier reported citing sources that US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had allegedly been maintaining indirect secure channels of communication since February 2022
Moscow demands UNESCO to respond to murder of Russian journalists — MFA
Zakharova recalled that on January 4, as a result of a targeted drone attack by militants of the Kiev regime, Izvestia freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov was killed
US must not allow its relations with Russia to escalate into wars — incoming CIA chief
John Ratcliffe said that "Russia is increasingly cooperating with other adversaries to continue the war in Ukraine and amplify threats to American interests"
Dried cranberries and reindeer moss sweets: What the Arctic diet can offer Russians
Russia’s Arctic Regions can serve up unique menu for domestic and global tastes
Press review: Kiev hopes Trump supports its proposals and Russia backs Panama's neutrality
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 14th
India considers impact of US sanctions on Vostok Oil project
On January 10, US introduced sanctions against the Russian fuel and energy sector, the tanker fleet and the financial sector
Russian forces dislodge Ukrainian troops from Chasov Yar refractory plant in Donbass area
Battles are now raging outside the refractory plant and Russian forces are now primarily mopping up the area of multistory buildings, following which the town’s full liberation can be considered, Igor Kimakovsky said
DPR head says Ukraine plays down liberation of Kurakhovo
Denis Pushilin also said it was not possible to "get the enemy" as they used concrete for their fortifications, while industrial sites allowed them to hold the settlement for a long time
US intends to disrupt TurkStream operations — Lavrov
The minister pointed out that the abandonment of fair competition and the use of unscrupulous and aggressive methods of suppressing it can be seen in the sanction policy
Trump's plans to remake US aimed at changing strategic landscape — Russian ex-ambassador
Anatoly Antonov went on to say that increased US military presence in the Arctic region would necessitate a proper response from Russia
Biden boasts of mobilizing 50 nations to fight in proxy war against Russia — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew some historical parallels
Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
According to the A haber, the sides agreed to continue efforts on this track
Baba Yaga drones attack their own troops, says Ukrainian army captive
Alexander Shevchenko noted that he did not undergo any special training
Russian troops liberate Ukrainka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Switzerland ready to serve as host for Putin-Trump meeting on Ukraine
According to Le Temps, the confederation is just one the countries on the list that are ready to host the meeting of the Russian and US leaders
Foreign car brands could return to Russian market, says AEB
The situation today could change, and the Association has lines of communication open with the majority of foreign vehicle brands, Alexey Kalitsev stressed
Hamas makes no notes to draft ceasefire deal for Gaza — report
Hamas reportedly gave the mediators its final response to the deal that had been passed along to its representatives earlier
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data
The yuan lost three kopecks over the day to 13.9 rubles
Russian oil transit via Ukraine declines to its minimum — news outlet
According to the report, transit volumes declined by 16% against 2023, which is the lowest figure since 2014 at the least
Russian schoolgirls break into Billboard top-10 with 'Sigma Boy' track
"Sigma Boy" is seventh in the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart
Kremennaya area littered with remains of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian troops find
Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian troops had made gains on the frontline in a six-kilometer-long wooded area near Kremennaya
Chechen leader demands harsh punishment for attackers of Emelianenko’s daughter
Kadyrov said those who assaulted the girl knew whose daughter she was
Russia, Vietnam to have more connecting flights — Deputy PM
Special tariffs will be set for such goals, Dmitry Chernyshenko noted
Ukrainian soldiers execute wounded comrades due to lack of evacuation chances — expert
According to Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, the Ukrainian forces have been trying to halt the Russian advance by sending lightly armed infantry into combat without the support of heavy weaponry or artillery
Kremlin urges patience regarding North Korean leader’s visit to Russia
"As soon as we have any specific information about another summit, we will let you know," Dmitry Peskov said
UAE may host Putin-Trump meeting, Russian expert says
Oleg Karpovich dismissed Switzerland as a possible location for the meeting
Expert rules out anti-Russian sentiments in Transnistria because of energy crisis
According to Igor Shornikov, the energy crisis that has emerged in the country now is the result of the unfriendly policies of Moldova and Ukraine towards Russia
Russian government agency, companies hit by new US sanctions
The Treasury also imposed sanctions on sixteen nationals of Russia, Turkey and Germany
Ukrainian forces driven out of most positions in DPR’s Dzerzhinsk — source
According to the report, "several isolated zones of resistance consisting of troops that were left behind by the Ukrainian army continue to fight"
No plans for Slovak PM to visit Kiev for gas discussions on January 17 — deputy speaker
Earlier, Robert Fico offered Vladimir Zelensky the option to hold a meeting in Slovakia near its state border with Ukraine
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Lavrov tells reporters about Biden’s last moves, Trump and security guarantees for Ukraine
TASS has put together the Russian foreign minister’s key statement
FACTBOX: International status of the Arctic
