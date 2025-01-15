Russian troops liberate Ukrainka community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia hammers energy infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector

Russian forces delivered a combined strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting gas supply sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the ministry reported.

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at critical sites of the gas supply infrastructure supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were struck," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 30 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 30 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns and a multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dergachi, Tsirkuny and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 30 personnel, six motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an armored brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades near Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruikovka, Podoly, Petropavlovka, Zagryzovo and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region, Ivanovka and Toskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 460 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 13 pickup trucks and five artillery guns, including three NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and a Kvertus electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zvanovka, Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Seversk, Yantarnoye, Verkhnekamenskoye, Pereyezdnoye, Dachnoye, Sukhiye Yaly and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 230 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and four artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 560 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 560 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, two National Guard brigades and a Foreign Legion formation in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Dzerzhinsk, Slavyanka, Novovasilevka, Tarasovka, Baranovka, Vozdvizhenka, Petrovka, Lysovka, Petropavlovka and Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 560 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and six artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Novy Komar, Novosyolka, Razliv and Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 95 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Blakitnoye, Orekhov and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye, Antonovka, Nikolskoye and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 95 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in more than 130 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 137 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 85 Ukrainian UAVs, 2 Hammer smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down two Hammer smart bombs, 10 HIMARS rockets and 85 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 85 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 40,480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,539 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,509 multiple rocket launchers, 20,630 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,305 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.