At least ten killed in Israeli strike on Gaza city — TV

DUBAI, January 16. /TASS/. At least ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on dwelling houses in the city of Gaza, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on a four-story residential house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the city of Gaza in the north of the enclave in the early hours on Thursday, killing ten people and leaving dozens more wounded.

It also said that strikes were delivered on the Al Zaitun dwelling quarters in southeastern Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On January 15, the sides reached an agreement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire in the enclave, which is to come into effect on January 19.