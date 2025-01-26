Russian Cabinet allocates $15 mln to eliminate aftermath of Black Sea emergency

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian government has allocated 1.5 billion rubles ($15.3 mln) from its reserve fund to eliminate the consequences of the Black Sea emergency, the Cabinet reported on its Telegram channel.

The funds are intended to address the tanker crash in the Kerch Strait on December 15, 2024, which was followed by an oil spill. "The funds will be directed to the budget of the Krasnodar Region to conduct liquidation measures, including the utilization and neutralization of sand contaminated with fuel oil, and the restoration of beach areas," the message reads.

The decision was made at a meeting of the government commission to coordinate efforts to eliminate the consequences of the oil spill. The issue of funding allocation was also considered and approved at the government meeting on January 23.