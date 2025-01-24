Nearly 70% of Ukrainians say corruption got worse in 2024 — poll

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Nearly 70% of Ukrainians believe that corruption in the country got worse in 2024, according to the findings of an opinion poll conducted by the Info Sapiens pollster for Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

When asked about their perception of corruption in the past 12 months, 35.6% of the respondents said that corruption had grown dramatically and 33.5% - that it got worse, but not by a lot. Only 25.4% of those polled said that they thought corruption levels had stayed the same.

These figures indicate that the number of citizens who think that corruption in Ukraine is growing went up by 7.9% compared to 2023.

The poll was conducted among two groups of respondents, ordinary people and businessmen, in November 2024. The first group included 2,488 respondents who were interviewed personally. The margin or error was 2%. In addition, 1,206 businessmen were surveyed over the phone, with the margin of error here being 3%.