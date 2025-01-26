Lukashenko says his first official visit after presidential election to be paid to Russia

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that his first official trip abroad following the presidential election in the country would be paid to Russia.

"It will be strange if I prefer to travel to any other place besides Russia," Lukashenko said speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election. "It will undoubtedly seem not only be strange, but incomprehensible to many."

"I am planning to meet with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin in Moscow and hold relevant contacts and negotiations," he added.

The presidential election is underway in Belarus, with the main voting day on January 26. Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are vying for the office.