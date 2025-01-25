Israel says it won’t let Palestinians return to northern Gaza over unreleased hostage

TEL AVIV, January 25. /TASS/. Israel will not allow civilians to return to northern Gaza until the release of Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud can be arranged, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Israel has received four female hostage soldiers from the Hamas terrorist group today, and in return will release security prisoners according to the agreed formula," the statement said. "In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today, can be arranged."

On the morning of January 25, a new group of Israeli hostages was released from Gaza, including four soldiers who were serving on Israel's border at the time of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. However, the ceasefire and hostage-release deal stipulates that civilians should be released first, and then be followed by releasing captive Israeli soldiers.