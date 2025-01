HONGKONG, January 26. /TASS/. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 has struck Taiwan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

According to the EMSC, the epicenter was 43 kilometers (27 miles) northeast of the city of Tainan populated by approximately 771,000 people. The seismic origin of the earthquake was located at the depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).

No information on casualties or damage has been reported.