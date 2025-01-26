Belarus maintains contacts with Ukraine at certain level, says Lukashenko

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that his country keeps maintaining contacts with the Ukrainian side at a certain level.

"Yes, we keep maintaining certain contacts with the Ukrainian side," Lukashenko said speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election. "This is what we do not in a separate order and Russia knows about it."

The presidential election is underway in Belarus, with the main voting day on January 26. Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are vying for the office.