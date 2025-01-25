UN Security Council meeting on DR Congo situation to be held on January 26 — source

UN, January 26. /TASS/. A UN Security Council session on the hostilities in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be held on January 26, a source in the Security Council told TASS.

"It [the meeting] will be held tomorrow at 10 (3:00 p.m. GMT)," the source said.

Earlier, the meeting of the UN Security Council on the Democratic Republic of Congo was expected to be held on January 27. However, according to the source, it was decided to reschedule it to a day earlier due to "recent developments" in the country.

Over the past three weeks, rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) have launched a new offensive on the city of Goma in the eastern part of the country. Their forward units are 20 kilometers from the city. Goma has no electricity, running water and cell phone service. The rebels have severed food and basic necessities transportation routes to the city from the south. The population of Goma is estimated at 2 million. The city is located on the border with Rwanda.

The March 23 Movement was created in 2012 by defectors from the Congolese army. M23 members, most of them Tutsi, began fighting in eastern DRC in January 2021. They have since then captured several towns and more than 100 villages in North Kivu. The DRC government accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels.