Trump confirms release of Biden’s hold on supply of bombs to Israel

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that he released a hold on the 2,000-pound supply of bombs to Israel imposed by the Biden administration.

"We released them today and they’ll have them. They paid for them and they’ve been waiting for them for a long time," he told journalists on his way to Miami from Las Vegas.

Earlier on Saturday, Axios reported that Trump had ordered to lift the ban imposed by the previous US President Joe Biden's administration on "the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel". According to the news outlet, "1,800 MK-84 bombs, which were held in storage in the US, will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days." The Biden administration feared that the use of these weapons in the Gaza Strip could lead to significant civilian casualties, the publication noted.

On January 15, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that thanks to the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages held in the enclave.