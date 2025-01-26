Belarus expects no protests after national presidential election — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that his country was not expecting any protests following the presidential election.

"No, we are not expecting any protests," Lukashenko said speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election.

Lukashenko also stated that the republic will continue on its chosen path, even if he leaves office.

"Today, Belarus is already different, it knows where to go, it understands its course. Even without me, no one will stray from this path. We are not determining our fate today; we have long decided it, and this one day [of the election] is ours. We have already built something that will remain for the people," Lukashenko noted.

The presidential election is underway in Belarus, with the main voting day on January 26. Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are vying for the office.