Calls in support of Kiev are outgoing US administration’s 'posthumous manifesto' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The statement by the outgoing US administration that the new White House will continue to support Ukraine is a "posthumous manifesto" that promotes exterminating everything Russian, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"The outgoing US administration as represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan say they are certain that the new people in the White House will continue the policy of supporting Ukraine. Is this a posthumous manifesto to exterminate everything Russian? This is not a simple thing. It is a very dangerous thing," he said.

Lavrov noted that such a policy was being pursued by the US to deter rivals.

"This is a clear indication of the use of extremist ideologies as tools of foreign policy – be it through cultivating Nazi-like ideologies or leveraging them against nations the US seeks to restrain. The aim is to prevent these states from gaining a competitive advantage. We await concrete actions from the new administration," he explained.