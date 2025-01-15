Russia had record high rice, soybean harvest in 2024 — ministry

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, Russia set rice, soybeans and rapeseed harvest records, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture told reporters.

"Despite challenging weather conditions of the last year, the decent harvest was received across all the base crops, at the level of average long-term values. In particular, this pertains to grain and oil crops, fruits and vegetables, potato and other crops. According to preliminary data, historical records were achieved for individual crops, including rice, soybeans and rapeseed," the press service informed.

Production of potatoes declined in 2024 due to adverse weather conditions, but the preliminary data reveal that 7.2 mln metric tons were gathered in the organized sector, the ministry added.

At the same time, the decision was made to set a tariff benefit for duty free imports of up to 150,000 metric tons of potatoes and up to 55,000 metric tons of carrots and 230,000 metric tons of applies. "Products are intended for retail sales or for further processing," the ministry noted.