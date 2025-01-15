Kremlin urges patience regarding North Korean leader’s visit to Russia

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin will make an announcement as soon as there is information regarding when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might visit Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As soon as we have any specific information about another summit, we will let you know," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on reports suggesting that North Korea’s Kim may visit Russia in the first half of 2025.

Earlier, Yonhap reported that South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes the North Korean leader may visit Russia in the coming months.