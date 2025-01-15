NATO's buildup in Arctic to fan tensions in region — Russian ambassador to Norway

LONDON, January 15. /TASS/. NATO’s buildup in the Arctic is fraught with the risk of soaring tensions in the high latitudes, Russia’s ambassador to Norway Nikolay Korchunov has told TASS.

"The strengthening of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Arctic is fraught with risks of a further growth of tensions and conflict potential in the region. In other words, the greater NATO’s presence in the Arctic, the less security there will be. The main problems of the Arctic region are found in the non-military field," Korchunov said, commenting on the attempts of the Norwegian authorities to secure the deployment of the alliance's air operations control center in the country.

NATO currently has two such centers - one in Germany's Udem and the other at the Torrejon airbase near Madrid. In late December, Norwegian Air Force Major-General Gjert Lage Dyndal told the NRK broadcasting corporation that in the first half of this year NATO would make up its mind which country is to host a third center. The Norwegian authorities would like the center to be created in the polar region of Budo. They are also considering the possibility of locating the center in the municipality of Rugge in the south of Norway or in Erlann on the west coast of the kingdom.

Last spring, the Norwegian government also announced that by 2036 it would bring defense spending to 3% of the country's GDP from the 2% achieved last year. Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram admitted last week that this could happen earlier - as early as the beginning of the next decade.

"The Norwegian side has had no consultations with us regarding plans for building up its military capabilities to 3% of the GDP. But Norway’s declared target clearly falls short of the level outlined by the US president-elect [Donald Trump]. We will soon see how the White House will treat the countries that fail to meet Washington’s expectations [5% of GDP]," Korchunov told TASS. "On the other hand, in the Arctic, Washington's focus is clearly not on Norway and its Arctic territories," the ambassador added.

Earlier, Korchunov pointed out that Trump's statements on Greenland joining the US, which met a cold response from Denmark, added to the uncertainty and tensions in the Arctic.