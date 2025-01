WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The US Treasury introduced sanctions against the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, according to the statement posted on its website.

Tactical Missiles Corporation, Barnaultransmash, Motovilikha Plants and Voentorg companies were also added to the sanction list.

The Treasury also imposed sanctions on sixteen nationals of Russia, Turkey and Germany.

According to the updated sanction lists, the Tambov powder plant was also hit by sanctions.