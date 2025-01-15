US must not allow its relations with Russia to escalate into wars — incoming CIA chief

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The United States cannot allow its hostile relations with Russia to "boil over into unintended wars," US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for CIA chief, John Ratcliffe, believes.

"I defer to the president on US policy toward Russia," he said, as quoted in the list of remarks from members of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

"Russia is increasingly cooperating with other adversaries to continue the war in Ukraine and amplify threats to American interests <…>. As Director of the CIA, I will make sure that we are using our authorities to the fullest extent to degrade these efforts. At the same time, I believe we cannot let our adversarial relationships boil over into unintended wars. As Director of the CIA, I will alert the president when the Russians are seeking to harm US interests, but I will also advise the president when there are opportunities to work toward mutually beneficial outcomes," Ratcliffe pointed out.